Dunklin Co. sheriff: Numerous stolen tools, four-wheelers, more seized from home

A Senath, Missouri man was arrested after Dunklin County Sheriff Bob Holder said numerous stolen items were seized from a home on February 21.

Trent Allen Martin, 31, was arrested and taken to the Dunklin County Justice Center. His bond was set at $30,000 cash only.

According to Sheriff Holder, they got a search warrant from the Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for a home on CR 531 in Senath.

The sheriff's office, along with members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office deputies and Campbell police with their K-9 went to the home to execute the search warrant.

Sheriff Holder said numerous stolen items were recovered from burglaries that had taken place through Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties. The items seized included power tools, two-wheel trailers, four wheelers, lawn mowers, welders, generators, hand tools, impact wrenches, extension cords, aluminum loading ramps, ladders, duck decoys, hunting clothing, power washers and many other items.

The sheriff's office is still identifying all of the property that was removed from the home.

According to the sheriff, they anticipate more arrests by the end of the investigation.

