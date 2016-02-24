Field Museum archaeologists, brewer recreate ancient beer

CHICAGO (AP) - A beer from the ancient world has been re-born thanks to Chicago's Field Museum.

Archaeologists examining ceramics from an ancient brewing site in Peru found residue of purple corn and molle berries. Those were the secret ingredients the Wari civilization used to give extra kick to the standard corn beer known as chicha.

The ancient brew masters were preparing it in enormous quantities, but little went to waste. Field Curator of Anthropology Ryan Williams says it was consumed by festival-goers in large feast halls.

The museum teamed up with Chicago's Off Color Brewing to create a version of the recipe that will be available as Wari Ale starting next month at the museum's Field Bistro and select retailers.

The pink beer is described as light and delicate.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.