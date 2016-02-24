Unofficial list of Heartland business closings - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

The following Heartland businesses reported to KFVS12 they will be closed on Wednesday, February 24, 2016 due to winter weather.

If you have a business closing, church closing or event cancellation to add, you can email them to news@kfvs12.com.

Missouri:

One According Counseling in Cape Girardeau

Footprints Preschool at Lynwood Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau

Perryville KC Wednesday Night Pitch League is canceled

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville has canceled the 1:30 p.m. mid-week worship

St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, has canceled the Wednesday night Lenten service

Illinois:

Mark Westphal Dermatology in Carbondale

The Jackson County Historical Society in Murphysboro

University Baptist Church in Carbondale, Ill.  has canceled Wednesday night Bible study

First Baptist Church of Pinckneyville has canceled all activities and the Community Easter Choir Rehearsal for Wednesday night

Perry County, IL government offices, including the Perry County Courthouse and Government Building, will be closed at 12 p.m. on Wednesday for the remainder of the day. At this time it is anticipated that all offices will resume normal operations and be open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25

