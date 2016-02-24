Butler County  woman seriously injured in single vehicle crash

A late night crash Tuesday in New Madrid County sends a Brosley woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on County Road 621 in New Madrid County about a half mile north of County Road 648 around 11:00 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Connie Diel was traveling southbound, when for an unknown reason she drove off the road and smashed into a utility pole.

Diel was taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Hospital in Sikeston.

Troopers say Diel was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and report that her SUV has minor damage.

