This week in music: 1985

Let's take a stroll down memory lane.

This morning we take a time trip back to 1985. The Cardinals were heading to spring training with Jack Clark in the line up. He would help lead them to the National League Pennant and a World Series showdown with the Royals.

At the movies, people were heading to the theater to see Back to the Future, Rambo: First Blood 2 and Rocky 3.

On TV, people tuned in to see The Cosby Show, Family Ties and Murder, She Wrote.

And when it came to music, these were the most popular songs from this week 31 years ago. Billboard's Hot 100 had Foreigner at number five with I Want to Know What Love Is. It's one of the band's most popular songs and is still played on classic rock radio stations today.

Holding down the number four spot was REO Speedwagon with Can't Fight This Feeling. It would go on to become the group's second number one hit following Keep On Loving You back in 1981.

At number three was Easy Lover by Earth Wind and Fire's Philip Bailey and Phil Collins.

Billy Ocean was in the number two position with Lover Boy.

And in the top spot was George Michael with Careless Whisper. It was Michael's first solo hit although he was still performing with Wham! at the time. In fact, if you bought the single in the United States, the label read Wham! featuring George Michael. Careless Whisper spent three weeks at number one.

