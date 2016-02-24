February 25 celebrity - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

February 25 celebrity

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Birthdays on this 24th day of February.

She's an actress who has had roles in Deep Impact, Bad Boys and Tower Heist. She also stars in the CBS drama Madame Secretary.
Tea Leoni is 50 today.

He's best known for his role as the hobbit named Sam in the Lord of the Rings movies.  He's also starred in The Goonies and Rudy. Sean Astin is 45 today.

He's a professional wrestler who's just about done it all.  He's been crowned World Heavyweight Champion 16 time.  And always remember "to be the man, you have to beat the man." Nature Boy Ric Flair is 67 today.

