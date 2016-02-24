February 24 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing the February 24th date with a boxing champ.

He's won 8 world titles in five divisions. Known for his loud mouth, he kept his record a perfect 48-0 after defeating Manny Pacquiao in the "Fight of the Century" last May. Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 39 today.

He's an actor who had a role in the TV cop drama Miami Vice. On the big screen, he's starred in Stand and Deliver, Blade Runner and American Me. Edward James Olmos is 69 today.

He was the villain who had Leonardo DiCaprio arrested in the movie Titanic. He's also had roles in The Phantom and Dead Calm. Billy Zane is 50 today.

This actress is probably best known for her role as Charlotte in the HBO series Sex and the City. Kristen Davis is 51 today.

He's a country music artist known for his hits Don't Go Near the Water, Queen of My Double Wide Trailer and She Don't Know She's Beautiful. Sammy Kershaw is 58 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.