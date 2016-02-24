FIRST ALERT: Snow, rain cancel Heartland schools, cause crashes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: Snow, rain cancel Heartland schools, cause crashes

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
I-55 in Perry County, MO (Source: MoDOT) I-55 in Perry County, MO (Source: MoDOT)

It is Feb. 24, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Much of the Heartland is under a Winter Storm Warning for today. The First Alert Forecast shows snow, rain, a mix of both and high winds with gusts of up to 50-60 mph at times. Brian says in some places it will feel like blizzard conditions. By the afternoon, the weather should improve.

Making Headlines:

School closures: Heartland school districts are calling off class because of weather conditions this morning. Click here to see a full list.

Power outages: Several Heartland communities are waking up in the dark this morning. Crews with Ameren, SEMO Electric, Citizens Electric Cooperation are working to restore power to several hundred people across Missouri and Illinois.

Deadly storms: Tornadoes and severe weather ripped through the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. The storms mangled trailers at an RV park, ripped off roofs from buildings and killed at least three people in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Political win: With a big win in Nevada, Donald Trump claimed a third straight commanding victory in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. There was a tight race for second between Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

