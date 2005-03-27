Bald Knob Easter Sunrise Services

By: Lauren Keith

Alto Pass, IL -- Each year, hundreds of people from all over the region travel to the Bald Knob Cross near Alto Pass.

This year services were moved inside because of the weather.

Some make a whole weekend out of these Easter services, they camp out, wake up the next morning and eat breakfast at the Bald Knob Community Room. All the proceeds from that breakfast go towards upkeep of the steel cross.

Before the popular high cross was there, folks traveled from all over, starting back in 1936, to hold Easter sunrise services on the mountain top. The cross actually was built in 1963 as the result of numerous donations.

Bald Knob Cross sits on the highest point in Union County. To be exact, at 1,034 feet above sea level. In fact, Bald Knob officials say you can see as far as 7,000 square miles from atop the mountain.