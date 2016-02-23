Graves Co. chiropractor facing 3 more counts of sex abuse

A Graves County, Kentucky chiropractor is facing three more counts of sexual abuse.

On Friday, February 26, detectives say Dr. Stephen Douglas McAdoo, 43, turned himself in at the Graves County Sheriff's Office and was arrested on warrants charging him with three more counts of first degree sexual abuse.

Detectives say the warrants come from complaints filed where the victims allege that McAdoo touched them inappropriately or fondled them while they were his patients and were being treated at his chiropractic office.

The alleged incidents happened in May 2007, May 2011 and September 2015.

McAdoo had also been arrested on Feb. 23 for allegedly sexually abusing a client.

In light of the three new victims coming forward, the sheriff's office is again asking anyone who feels they may have been inappropriately touched or fondled by McAdoo to come forward. Detectives say they would like to speak to anyone who may have been victimized by McAdoo, even if they do not wish to pursue charges.

You can contact the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.