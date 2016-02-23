Here's your excuse to indulge in some chocolate

Chocolate shoes are displayed during a show as part of the chocolate fair in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Researchers say that eating chocolate regularly could help improve our brain function.

A recent study found that people who ate chocolate at least once a week performed better at cognitive skills than those who ate chocolate less often.

Researchers say that now more studies are needed to establish how chocolate appears to boost brain power.

But they think it's because of the flavonoids.

Flavonoids are found in plant-based foods.

They can also be found in red wine, tea and apples.

