9 from Mississippi Co. arrested during warrant roundup

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, several Mississippi County residents were arrested Monday, Feb. 23 as a result of a warrant roundup.

A couple felony warrants were ultimately cleared, but the majority of arrests were for failure to appear in court for traffic related offenses.

The roundup was conducted by Sheriff Keith Moore, Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum, Captain Ken Story, Deputy Marc Tragesser, Deputy Mike Borders, Deputy Mark Higgins, Deputy David Watkins, Deputy Cory Hutcheson and Reserve Deputy Britton Ferrell.

The following residents were arrested on warrants issued for failure to appear in court on traffic related charges and have since posted bond and been released:

Donald Ashworth, 58, of Charleston

Youlanda Williams, 34, of Charleston

Christian C. Dean, 27, of East Paririe

Shelly Dawn Barnes, 38, of East Prairie

Jason C. Pinzon, 23, of East Prairie

During the course of making one of the arrests, deputies found items of contraband inside the home and arrested three others, who as of yet have not been charged.

One of the others arrested, Brandon Scott Anderson, 24, also had an active warrant out of Indiana and his extradition is currently being sought.

Among those arrested on felony warrants were Tyshana Monique Bankhead, 21, of Charleston, on a forgery charge, a class C felony punishable by up to seven years in prison. Her bond has been set at $25,000.

Rick Kent, 50, of Charleston, was arrested for failure to appear in court to answer for a felony charge for stealing. Bond for Kent has been set at $1,500, cash only.

Dustin Tanner Housman, 26, of Charleston, was arrested on a warrant for violation of an order of protection, a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. His bond has been set at $500.

Rick Kent and Brandon Anderson are the only two suspects that remain behind bars.

