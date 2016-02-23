Power restored to some Perry Co., MO customers 2 days after winter weather hits

The following Heartland businesses reported to KFVS12 they will be closed on Wednesday, February 24, 2016 due to winter weather.

The following Heartland businesses reported to KFVS12 they will be closed on Wednesday, February 24, 2016 due to winter weather.

Viewers sent us photos of sleet and snow from around the Heartland.

Viewers sent us photos of sleet and snow from around the Heartland.

Weather is to blame for a three-car crash that included an Illinois State trooper on Wednesday, February 24 at around 8:55 a.m.

Weather is to blame for a three-car crash that included an Illinois State trooper on Wednesday, February 24 at around 8:55 a.m.

Power was restored to all customers of Citizens Electric on Friday, Feb. 26, two days after the Heartland saw rain, snow and strong winds.

The company reported the power was back on for all customers at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

They reported on Friday morning there were still about 30 customers without power in Perry County, Mo. That was down from the 740 customers who were in the dark until Thursday and the 16,000 customers who experienced brief outages on Wednesday.

The company said the outages were due to severe winds and snow on the lines.

At one point, Ameren Illinois reported more than 152,000 outages in Illinois caused by 45-55 mph wind gusts and heavy snow.

Wednesday's weather

The Heartland saw widespread rain, snow and strong winds on Wednesday, February 24.

That same system developed to the south producing severe thunderstorms and tornadoes along the Gulf Coast States.

Winds gust as high as 50 mph at times on Wednesday as the storm moved through.

In addition to the wind and rain, parts of the Heartland also saw some snow.

Throughout Wednesday morning, rain mixed with and changed to snow across the western counties. The snow was heavy at times, causing reduced visibility and slick travel.

That, in combination with the strong gusty winds, caused thousands of power outages across the Heartland's northwestern counties.

Wednesday's road conditions

I-55 in Cape Girardeau had slush on it, which caused slicker than normal conditions. The weather was likely to blame for a two-car wreck near mile marker 109, north of Fruitland.

Sleet turns to snow just south of Old Appleton I-55 mile marker 115. @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/ixUMMOpsls — Amanda Hanson (@Ahansonkfvs) February 24, 2016

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the weather was to blame for four stranded motorists, and five wrecks. By 6:30 a.m. roads were covered in snow in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron and Madison counties.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said road conditions deteriorated quickly. The office had reports of multiple vehicles off the road north of Marble Hill from about OO Highway North to Perry County line. They advised people to stay in and not drive.

The Jackson Police Department also said it got several reports of vehicles off the roadway and wrecks.

Winter mix still coming down strong in Perryville. Dispatch advises drivers to stay off the road @kfvsnews pic.twitter.com/v97YaveJD1 — Amanda Hanson (@Ahansonkfvs) February 24, 2016

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported water on the road on Sheridan Drive between Independence Street and William Street.

Illinois

According to the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, Illinois Route 154 between Rose of Sharon Rd. and Lost Prairie Rd. was reduced to one lane due to downed power poles. They asked drivers to use extreme caution when driving on roadways.

Ameren also assigned crews to repair pole and line damage at N. Washington and Grant Ave.

Ameren said gusty winds were likely the cause for the outage.

Reports of almost 100 damaged poles. More than 500 coworkers/contractors engaged with addt'l crews coming from WI, IN, MI & KS. — Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) February 24, 2016

First Alert Weather Tools

Take the same tools the First Alert Weather Team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the First Alert weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our First Alert weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

You’ll get real-time severe weather alerts for any location you choose, so you can track the weather where you are or where a loved-one lives.

Here are some more features of the First Alert weather app:

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the First Alert forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The First Alert weather app is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.