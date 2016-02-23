NICA plan to educate cyclists in Du Quoin

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association has announced it will be holding a screening of “Single Track High” on Monday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. at the St. Nicholas Brewing Company in Du Quoin, Illinois.

The group, FIIMB (Friends of Illinois Interscholastic Mountain Biking), is inviting local cyclists, parents and students interested in learning more about what it would take to launch a league in Illinois to come.

The event intends to serve as opportunity to network with others interested in learning about NICA.

“Single Track High: A Story About Kids Who Ride”, tells the story of NICA through the experiences of young riders in different parts of the country. It was produced by Pedal Born Pictures and has been shown across the United States.

All proceeds from the evening will go to benefit NICA. A $10 admission charge will cover the film, a soft drink or St. Nicholas Craft Beer for those over 21 with a valid ID.There will also be snacks and the chance to win various prizes.

The online pre-purchase of tickets in advance is encouraged through Eventbrite's website, but a limited number of tickets may be available at the door.

In an effort to reach directly into the schools, the organizers are providing free admission to any Illinois high school teacher, athletic director or administrator that attends and presents their school identification.

Founded in 2009, NICA develops interscholastic mountain biking programs for student athletes across the United States. NICA provides leadership, services and governance for local leagues to produce quality mountain bike events. They support every student athlete in the development of strong body, strong mind and strong character through cycling.

Today more than 4,500 student riders compete in the 19 states which have their own leagues. NICA’s goal is to establish leagues in all 50 states by 2020.

At this tine there is no league in Illinois; the closest ones are in Wisconsin, Tennessee and Arkansas.

