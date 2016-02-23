Patton Lions Club hosts Pancake Breakfast

Patton Lions Club is hosting its 45th annual pancake breakfast at the Patton Saddle Club.

It's location is north of Hwy51/72 Junction in Bollinger County.

The event will be held on Feb 28 starting at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Adults eat for $5, children seven to 12 for $3 and kids six and under eat free.

Pancakes/syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served.

For more information call 866-3858 or 866-3576.

