Mounds officer recovering, teen sentenced after July 2015 shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Mounds, Ill. police officer on Wednesday morning.

16-year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting of Mounds officer

A teen accused of shooting a Mounds, Illinois police officer was released from custody on January 11, 2016.

Teen accused of shooting Mounds officer released from custody to prevent charges being dropped

A press conference was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 in the Nigel Williams case.

The press conference was held at the Pulaski County Courthouse.

In the press conference, Mounds Police Chief Terry Riddle gave an update on Officer Lyle Womack's condition.

Williams shot Womack in July 2015.

He said Womack is still on leave, but they are looking forward to him coming back.

Pulaski County State's Attorney Jim Flummer also spoke in the press conference. He said the case took longer than normal because it started in juvenile court.

He said 17-year-old Williams took a negotiated plea and pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a peace officer with a firearm.

Williams was sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by the statutory period of three years mandatory supervised release.

Flummer said Williams is required to serve 85 percent of the sentence, meaning he will serve 12 years and nine months of the 15 years in prison.

Williams was charged as an adult with shooting a police officer in Mounds, Ill. in July 2015.

He was in police custody from July 2015 until he was released in January 2016 because of Illinois’ right to a speedy trial provision. The statute writes that charges must be dismissed if a person is held for more than 180 days without going to trial.

A Pulaski County judge ordered an evening curfew on the teenager during his trial.

Williams missed a court appearance on Monday, February 22.

When officers made a curfew check on Monday night, Pulaski County Sheriff Randy Kern said Williams left the home before officers could talk to him.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Williams' arrest and a bond set in the amount of $250,000.

Sheriff Kern said Williams was considered armed and dangerous.

"He's known to carry weapons," Sheriff Kern said. "If anybody sees him don't approach him, make sure they call Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Department... and give us any sightings that they know where he is; so we can take care of it."

Williams surrendered to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, February 24.

He was then being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center, with bail set at $250,000.

