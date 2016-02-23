SIUC hosts 2016 Spring Career Fair

Southern Illinois University Carbondale is hosting its Spring Career Fair on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SIU arena.

Hundreds of students were gathered inside the arena, passing out resumes and talking with recruiters one on one.

SIU's Employer Relations Coordinator, Matt Purdy, said in total, there are 92 companies represented at the fair.

"We have companies obviously from southern and central Illinois, but also St. Louis, Chicago, Indiana, Kentucky; we have companies that want our students and this is a great way to meet them and start the recruiting process," Purdy said.

Students say it's a great way to get their foot in the door.

"I'm just getting my name out there, seeing what I can get into," senior Zachary Peel said. "It's always good just to get your name out there for future's sake."

"It creates an opportunity for students who you know, get to meet recruiters, and not try to seek online jobs. They meet the recruiters one on one," senior Doris Wesley said.

Purdy said the career fair is a great way for students to network.

"We always like to advise students that it's really who you know is what gets you off on the right start career wise," Purdy said. "And this is a wonderful way to connect students with potential companies, potential employers and you never know where those connections are going to lead."

SIU administrators say they expect about 800 to 900 students to attend the event.

