Ambulance involved in Williamson Co. crash

Illinois State Police say an ambulance was involved in a crash with car on Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County on Tuesday, February 23 at around 7:42 a.m.

According to police, 26-year-old George Trigg, of Vienna, Ill., was responding to an emergency call with the ambulance lights and sirens activated. The ambulance was going northbound on Illinois Route 148, proceeding cautiously through the intersection with Illinois Route 13 because it had a red light.

Police say a 2012 Kia Optima was going westbound on Illinois Route 13, approaching the intersection with Illinois Route 148, and had a green light.

As the car approached the intersection, police say the driver told them he saw the ambulance at the last second and was unable to avoid hitting the ambulance. The car hit the ambulance on its right corner and both vehicles had minor damage.

The driver of the Kia, 37-year-old Joseph Roach of Johnston City, Ill., was taken by a second ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The ambulance driver, Trigg, was uninjured. A passenger in the ambulance was also uninjured in the crash.

