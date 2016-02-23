Malden police search for second suspect in shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Malden police search for second suspect in shooting

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MALDEN, MO (KFVS) -

Malden police are searching for another suspect after gun shots rang out in a neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

According to the Malden Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of north Edwards around 3 p.m. after a report of shots fired.

When officers got to the scene, the found a man running from the area.

After an extensive search, police say they located one suspect, Travis M. Parker, at a home on north Goldsmith.

Parker was taken into custody without incident.

Police say Parker is facing charges for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Parker was lodged in the Malden City Jail and is waiting for extradition to the Dunklin County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000 cash.

The case remains under investigation.

