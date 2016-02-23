Cool and cloudy today - FIRST ALERT: Rain to turn to snow this evening

Cool and cloudy today - FIRST ALERT: Rain to turn to snow this e - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
It is Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

It will be mostly clear, right around freezing when the Heartland wakes up this morning. Clouds will start moving in, but we should stay dry with highs in the 50s for most of the day. FIRST ALERT: A winter storm is expected to hit the Heartland tonight bringing rain, snow and very strong winds. Some of those winds could be 50-60mph gusts.

Making Headlines:

Heavy fire: A three-story building was destroyed by a fire in Perryville overnight. When firefighters got on scene around 11:30 p.m., they found heavy fire on all three floors, but were able to put the blaze out by 4 a.m.

Back to schoolClasses at Kelso C-7 in New Hamburg will resume today in temporary locations after faculty discovered the school building's structure was damaged. After evacuating on Friday, investigators found a wall in the cafeteria is sinking, causing paneling to snap in the current building.

Public meeting: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced it is immediately taking possession of the Alexander County Housing Authority. For residents with questions and concerns, there is a meeting scheduled for tonight.

Plan to closePresident Barack Obama has a plan to shut down Guantanamo Bay. White House officials will submit the outline to Congress today.

