Fire destroys three-story building in Perryville

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

An overnight fire destroyed a three-story building in Perryville, Missouri.

According to the Perryville assistant fire chief, multiple crews across the area were called out to a building that housed two businesses on Jackson St. around 11:30 p.m. 

The building housed a feed store and sporting goods store. It used to be home to an old feed mill. Both businesses say their losses will be covered by insurance.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they say they found fire on all three floors. No one was inside when the fire started.

The assistant fire chief said the fire was so hot it melted some of the coating on the power lines nearby, and caught two other buildings on fire. Power went out for most of the downtown Perryville area and was restored around 5 a.m.

Firefighters were quickly able to put out the fires at the buildings to the north and south of the original building.

As of 2 p.m. the fire was still smoldering.

Winds were a concern for fire officials. A lot of metal debris was spread on the ground and could easily blow into the street.

The assistant fire chief said the building suffered massive damage and estimated the cost upwards of $350,000.

The fire marshal was on-site and said it will be difficult to determine the cause and the origin of the fire.

Firefighters say there was a lot of timber inside.

Crews from Cape Girardeau, Chester, East Perry County, Biehle, St. Mary's assisted Perryville in putting out the fire.

