Carbondale PD offers online tip forms to public

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Police Department has three online tip forms for the public to use to provide information to police.

The Nuisance Property Form allows citizens to make a complaint on a nuisance property located in their neighborhood.

A nuisance can be loud noise issues, the presence of junk or trash, derelict vehicles in the street or private property, nuisance animals, high weeds or any other quality of life issues.

You can also list any criminal activity that may be occurring.

Citizens can make the complaint anonymously if they desire.

The Suspected Drug Activity Form allows citizens to report suspected drug activity in their neighborhood.

The Crime Stoppers Form allows people to give anonymous tips about any type of crime that has been committed in Carbondale, Jackson County or elsewhere in the region while offering the opportunity for a cash reward.

When any of these forms are submitted through the website, each one is reviewed and assigned for investigation by either a police officer or other city employee.

All forms can be found by clicking here.

For more information about the tip forms, you can call Sgt. Corey Kemp at 618-457-3200, extension 454 or email him at ckemp@ci.carbondale.il.us.

