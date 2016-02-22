Perryville library using dogs to help readers learn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville library using dogs to help readers learn

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

The Riverside Regional Library in Perryville is taking a unique approach to helping people learn to read.

It’s called Dog Assisted Reading Therapy, or D.A.R.T.

For 15 minute sessions, readers can sit down with a dog and read while it listens.

The dogs come from the Furry Kids Klubhouse in Jackson.

Organizers say dogs can be a great audience for improving reading skills.

“It’s a different aspect of reading that they necessarily don’t get at home or at school,” library assistant manager Alynda Smithey said. "Sometimes we feel pressured at school and if we make a mistake, the dogs won't say you made a mistake at spelling or reading that word."

The dogs are at the library once a month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say anyone is welcome to call and set up an appointment.

