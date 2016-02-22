April is 'Safe Digging Month'

Who knew that April is National Safe Digging Month? Not me.

The spring dig season is fast approaching, and with it comes the dangers of digging without knowing what is underground.

Missouri One Call System is a not-for-profit system whose mission is to prevent damage to underground utilities and promote safety when it comes to digging.

MOCS operates a 24/7/365 call center.

Before beginning any type of excavation, a person must notify the MOCS to have the dig site marked. This is a law in Missouri.

After marks are provided, excavators, including homeowners, are obligated to dig carefully and prudently in the areas where utilities have been marked.

Remember: call before you dig; notify MOCS at least three working days before beginning your excavation; respect the marks; make sure all utilities know the plan and have responded; and dig with care.

The excavator is legally responsible for damages.

Lives are lost and utilities are damaged when people forget or don't think it's important to call before they dig.

To have your dig site marked, called 1-800-DIG-RITE or you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.