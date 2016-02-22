Poplar Bluff VA participates in 'National Access Stand Down'

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will participate in the VA's "National Access Stand Down" event on Saturday, February 27.

On that day, VA medical centers across the country will have a team of clinical leaders, administrators, and volunteers on site to reach out to all veterans identified as having the most important and acute needs, making sure those needs are being addressed promptly.

Primary care special clinic hours on Saturday will be from 8 am to 4:30 pm, and participating physicians will represent primary care, psychiatry, urology, and gastroenterology services.

In addition to the main Poplar Bluff facility, clinics in West Plains, and Paragould, Arkansas will be open for special appointments that have already been arranged.

The Poplar Bluff facility will host a number of educational forums and provide flu shots at no charge to veterans.

Enrollment and eligibility staff will also be on hand at the Paragould clinic for those who want to sign up for VA benefits.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.