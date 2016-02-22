McCracken Co. deputies respond to two-vehicle collision

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Benton Road and Verde Road after receiving a report of a collision with injuries on Monday, Feb. 22.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered Benjamin Lampe, 27, of Sympsonia, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet passenger car westbound on Benton Road. Andrew Olsen, 33, of Paducah, was driving a 2015 Honda Passenger car westbound on Benton Road. Olsen had stopped to make a left turn on Verde Drive.

Lampe told deputies he saw Olsen’s car stopped in the roadway and he attempted to stop.

He failed to stop in time and hit the rear of Olsen’s vehicle.

Lampe was taken by Mercy Regional to Lourdes Hospital for treatment for non-incapacitating injuries.

Mercy Regional, Reidland/Farley Fire/Rescue, Stinnett’s Towing and Meadow’s Towing all assisted the sheriff's department at the scene.

One lane was temporarily shut down on Benton Road to facilitate the clean up and investigation.

