2 students arrested in connection with separate threats to Mt. Vernon schools

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Two students have been arrested in connection with separate threats made to schools in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

According to Mt. Vernon police, on Wednesday, February 17 at 8:10 a.m., they were notified about a written bomb threat found on a bathroom wall at the high school.

On Friday, Feb. 19, police say a 17-year-old female student was arrested on charges of giving a false bomb report in connection with the Feb. 17 threat. She was processed at the Mt. Vernon Police Department and taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance in Jefferson County.

On Monday, Feb. 22 at 10:05 a.m., police say they were again notified about a written bomb thread on the bathroom wall at Casey Junior High School.

Police say a 13-year-old student from the junior high was taken into custody.

The juvenile was taken to the police department, processed and then taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a Jefferson County court date.

