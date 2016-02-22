2 students arrested in connection with separate threats to Mt. Vernon schools

Two students have been arrested in connection with separate threats made to schools in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

According to Mt. Vernon police, on Wednesday, February 17 at 8:10 a.m., they were notified about a written bomb threat found on a bathroom wall at the high school.

On Friday, Feb. 19, police say a 17-year-old female student was arrested on charges of giving a false bomb report in connection with the Feb. 17 threat. She was processed at the Mt. Vernon Police Department and taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a court appearance in Jefferson County.

On Monday, Feb. 22 at 10:05 a.m., police say they were again notified about a written bomb thread on the bathroom wall at Casey Junior High School.

Police say a 13-year-old student from the junior high was taken into custody.

The juvenile was taken to the police department, processed and then taken to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Facility pending a Jefferson County court date.

