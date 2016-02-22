MO bill would require high school students to pass civics exam to graduate

In a recent survey, just 36 percent of Americans could answer those questions correctly. (Source: KFVS)

A Missouri bill, which made its way through the House last week, would require your student pass a civics test before their High School graduation.

There's a growing number of state leaders hoping to make it a requirement for students to pass a civics test similar to what immigrants take looking to become citizens.

Can you name all three branches of government? If you can't, you're not alone.

"We want them to know the issues, we want them to make up their minds a long time before they enter that voting booth,” said advance social studies teacher, Mr. Terry Bryeans.

He said he doesn’t want his students to fall short.

He said requiring students to pass a civics test is one way to draw more attention to the importance of the subject.

"It is something you are going to have to know in order to converse and socialize with other people whenever you get out into the real world,” said Bryeans.

All high school students at public, charter and private schools would be required to correctly answer 60 of the 100 questions to pass.

The questions would revolve around the U.S. constitution, state and local government and U.S. history.

It's a push some soon-to-be high school students say they need.

"I think it would probably be a good idea. I think our teachers would help us go through it and make sure we knew everything about it,” said eight grade student Addie Nichols.

So far, 10 states have already passed similar legislation.

If passed, it would take effect during the 2017 school year.

