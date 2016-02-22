Upcoming musical performances at Southeast's River Campus

Love classical music? Check out some upcoming musical performances at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The Department of Music will present Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise” or Winter Journey, on Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Robert F. and Gertrude L. Shuck Music Recital Hall at Southeast’s River Campus.

“Winterreise” is based on poems by Wilhelm Müller and is regarded as one of the most significant works of the romantic period.

On March 8 at 7:30 p.m. the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra will perform music by Johannes Brahms and Anton Bruckner in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

Bruckner’s “Romantic” Symphony, No. 4, will be presented, along with the celebrated “Double Concerto for Violin, Cello, and Orchestra” by Brahms.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 573-651-2265, or clicking here to visit them online.

