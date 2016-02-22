New Releases: ‘Eddie the Eagle,’ ‘Gods of Egypt,’ ‘Triple 9’

Three new films come in to try and unseat current box-office champ Deadpool from his throne in the last weekend of February 2016.

Leading the charge is the Marv Films (Kingsman: The Secret Service) produced biopic Eddie the Eagle.

Set during the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988, Eddie the Eagle tells the story of Michael “Eddie” Edwards and his journey for Olympic gold as a ski-jumper.

Even as the rest of Britain counts him out, Eddie’s courage and determination shines through as he takes on all challenges and jumps into the hearts of sports fans around the world.

Taron Egerton, Hugh Jackman, Christopher Walken and Jo Hartley star in this comedic take on true events.

Eddie the Eagle is rated PG-13 for some suggestive material, partial nudity and smoking; with a run time of 105 minutes.

Next is the Summit Entertainment fantasy adventure Gods of Egypt.

When Set, the god of darkness, takes over the Egyptian throne and plunges the empire into perpetual chaos, few dare to oppose him.

A young thief seeks the aid of the god Horus to dethrone Set and reunite him with his captive love.

Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Abbey Lee, Chadwick Boseman, Breton Thwaites, and Geoffrey Rush star in this CGI-heavy epic from director Alex Proyas (The Crow, Knowing).

Gods of Egypt is rated PG-13 for fantasy violence and action, and some sexuality; with a run time of 100 minutes.

The last wide release of the week is the star-studded action/thriller Triple 9 from director John Hillcoat (The Road, Lawless).

When a crew of dirty cops is blackmailed by the Russian mob to execute a nearly impossible heist, they are forced to manufacture a 999, police code for “officer down.”

Gal Gadot, Teresa Palmer, Kate Winslet, Norman Reedus, Aaron Paul, Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Woody Harrelson star in this film from first time writer Matt Cook.

Triple 9 is rated R for strong violence and language throughout, drug use and some nudity; with a run time of 115 minutes.

In limited IMAX release is the Weinsten Company’s high profile Netflix team up, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.

The sequel to the 2001 Academy Award winning film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is being directed by legendary action choreographer Woo-Ping Yuen (The Matrix, Kill Bill, Kung Fu Hustle).

This is the second film to be released simultaneously in theaters and the streaming service Netflix following 2015’s Beasts of No Nation which only grossed $90,777 in its entire theatrical release.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Eddie the Eagle 2,000

Gods of Egypt 3,000

Triple 9 2,000

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny N/A



Moving into the first week of March brings with it a number of new releases.

London Has Fallen is a follow up to the 2013 hit Olympus Has Fallen; Mike Fanning (Gerard Butler) must foil a plot to assassinate all the world leaders attending the British Prime Minister’s funeral.

Tina Fey and Margot Robbie star in the comedy Whiskey Tango Foxtrot in which a female journalist recounts her time in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Disney’s Zootopia, in a city of anthropomorphic animals, a rookie bunny cop (Ginnifer Goodwin) must team up with a trickster fox (Jason Bateman) to uncover a dark conspiracy that may put the whole city in danger.

