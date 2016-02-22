Box Office: ‘Deadpool’ out paces new arrivals, stays on top

In only its second week of release, Deadpool has now crossed $236 million in domestic gross with a worldwide total just shy of $491 million.

The X-Men spinoff grossed $56 million this week to stay on top of the domestic box office.

That makes Deadpool the highest grossing film in the lucrative X-Men franchise and the twelfth biggest Marvel film.

Coming in second with a total of $12.5 million is Kung Fu Panda 3.

The family friendly animated feature has managed to gross $117 million in domestic sales making it the second highest grossing film of the year so far.

In third is the new release Risen, which follows the Biblical story of the Resurrection.

The film pulled in $11.8 million placing it on pace with industry expectations.

Sony hopes the film will have legs as we get closer to Easter.

Breaking expectations was A24’s period horror film, The Witch with a total draw of $8.8 million.

The film broke expectations with a Thursday preview gross of $630,000, prompting A24 to move the film into more theaters.

Rounding out the top five is Warner Bros’ romantic comedy How to Be Single with a draw of $8.2 million.

In sixth is the Jesse Owens biopic Race, with $7.3 million.

Focus Features had originally placed the film higher in the $10-$12 million range, but after a weak Friday the film seemed to falter.

Falling sharply to seventh is Zoolander 2, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

Grossing only $5.4 million in its second week, it is safe to say that 15 years was to long of a wait for this comedy sequel.

Now in its tenth week of release Star Wars: The Force Awakens finished in eighth with a gross of $3.9 million.

The Disney produced film has managed to gross $921 million domestically and $2.03 billion worldwide.

In ninth is Alejandro González’s The Revenant with a gross of $3.8 million.

The award winning film has a chance for another push next week as we go into Academy Awards; the film has 12 nominations.

The final film in the top ten is the ensemble comedy Hail, Caesar! from Universal Pictures.

A gross of $2.7 million has pushed the troubled film to a total domestic gross of $26 million, meaning the film crossed its filming cost of $22 million.

Here is a list of the top ten films and their grosses for the weekend of February 19, 2016 provided by Box Office Mojo:

Deadpool $56,470,167 Kung Fu Panda 3 $12,516,601 Risen $11,801,271 The Witch $8,800,230 How to Be Single $8,202,430 Race (2016) $7,353,922 Zoolander 2 $5,455,344 Star Wars: The Force Awakens $3,907,295 The Revenant $3,866,741 Hail, Caesar! $2,745,705

The last weekend of this February brings another three wide releases and a high profile limited release.

From Twentieth Century Fox comes the true story of Eddie the Eagle; the film follows the historic showing of Britain’s Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics.

Gerard Butler (300) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) star in the CGI-heavy action/adventure Gods of Egypt; the tale of a thief teaming up with the powerful god Horus to dethrone and defeat the Set, the god of darkness.

A star-studded cast leads the thriller Triple 9, in which a gang of criminals and corrupt cops plan on murdering a police officer to pull off a big heist across town.

Finally in limited release is the Netflix produced sequel to 2000’s Best Foreign Language Oscar winner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny is the second film to be released in theaters as the same time as becoming available on Netflix, after 2015’s Beasts of No Nation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.