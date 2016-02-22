2 Benton, MO men accused home burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Benton, MO men accused home burglary

Written by Mollie Lair, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Jeffery A. Bunch (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office) Jeffery A. Bunch (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jeremy C. Griffin (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office) Jeremy C. Griffin (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
BENTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two Benton, Missouri men were arrested for burglary and stealing after a home was broken into Sunday.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said that on Sunday, February 21, deputies responded to an address outside of Benton for a burglary report where jewelry, prescription medication, electronics, a purse and a vehicle were stolen. 

The stolen vehicle was later found at a home in New Madrid.

Inside the vehicle were the stolen electronics and some of the medication.

Jeremy Griffin was inside the vehicle and also had the victim’s credit card in his pocket. 

A witness saw Griffin carrying jewelry boxes and other items in the residence.

Officers located most of the jewelry and the rest of the prescription medication in the residence. 

Jeffery Bunch returned to the residence and was questioned.

Bunch and Griffin went to New Madrid attempting to sell the medication.

A witness said Bunch drove down a county road and threw a chainsaw and other items out of the car window when Bunch saw patrol vehicles at the victim’s residence.

Deputies later located the chainsaw in a ditch.

The victim identified the chainsaw as being stolen from her garage. 

Bunch and Griffin gave deputies permission to search their residence.

Several pieces of jewelry were located in Griffin’s bedroom.

Bunch and Griffin were arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail pending charges. 

Bunch and Griffin were arrested and charged with the Class C Felony of Burglary 2nd Degree, the Class C Felony of Stealing (x3), the Class C Felony of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and the Class D Felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Both remain in custody at the Scott County Jail.

Bond was set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety for both of them.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly