2 Benton, MO men accused home burglary

Two Benton, Missouri men were arrested for burglary and stealing after a home was broken into Sunday.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter said that on Sunday, February 21, deputies responded to an address outside of Benton for a burglary report where jewelry, prescription medication, electronics, a purse and a vehicle were stolen.

The stolen vehicle was later found at a home in New Madrid.

Inside the vehicle were the stolen electronics and some of the medication.

Jeremy Griffin was inside the vehicle and also had the victim’s credit card in his pocket.

A witness saw Griffin carrying jewelry boxes and other items in the residence.

Officers located most of the jewelry and the rest of the prescription medication in the residence.

Jeffery Bunch returned to the residence and was questioned.

Bunch and Griffin went to New Madrid attempting to sell the medication.

A witness said Bunch drove down a county road and threw a chainsaw and other items out of the car window when Bunch saw patrol vehicles at the victim’s residence.

Deputies later located the chainsaw in a ditch.

The victim identified the chainsaw as being stolen from her garage.

Bunch and Griffin gave deputies permission to search their residence.

Several pieces of jewelry were located in Griffin’s bedroom.

Bunch and Griffin were arrested and transported to the Scott County Jail pending charges.

Bunch and Griffin were arrested and charged with the Class C Felony of Burglary 2nd Degree, the Class C Felony of Stealing (x3), the Class C Felony of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and the Class D Felony of Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Both remain in custody at the Scott County Jail.

Bond was set by the court at $25,000 cash or surety for both of them.

