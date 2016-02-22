Sikeston boy hit by car while waiting on school bus

The Sikeston DPS reported a kindergarten student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning, February 22.

The boy was hit around 7:50 a.m. after he ran into the road.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Smith and Watson in Sikeston.

The victim was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

According to Capt. James McMillen with Sikeston DPS, as of Wednesday, Feb. 24, the boy had minor injuries, including bruising. The hospital performed a scan on him, didn't find any issues and then released him from the hospital.

The driver of the car is not facing any charges.

