Shopping healthy on a budget: tips and tricks

It seems like the grocery bill just keeps going up, especially if you’re trying to shop healthy.

Fresh produce, meat and non-processed foods boast some of the highest price tags.

“It’s not so much the nutrition because I can’t afford it. So, whatever is on sale that’s what I’m getting,” Rose DePree said. “What I used to go into the store and buy a bag of apples for, my god, I could buy a piece of meat with it.”

So, what do you look for if you’re trying to shop healthy and affordable? Price is a big factor, but there are some other things to look for in the fine-print when trying to make those nutritious meals.

Buy frozen produce. It’s cheaper than fresh and has more nutrients than canned.

Shop fresh meats sales. Fresh is usually more expensive, but it doesn’t have added sodium and other ingredients like some frozen meats.

Choose whole grain bread. Price is usually comparable to white, but is more nutritious.

Go generic. Most of the generic brands have the same ingredients but are cheaper.

Buy fresh produce when it’s on sale and in-season and freeze it yourself.

Look at newspaper ads and plan healthy meals according to what’s on sale.

Cook your own grains like brown rice or beans instead of pre-made.

