Redhawks pitcher earns OVC award

Southeast pitcher, Clay Chandler has been named the Adidas OVC Co-Pitcher of the Week in his first start in a Redhawk uniform.
Chandler, a native of La Center, Ky., allowed one run in the first inning against Lamar then retired the next 14 batters in a row on his way to pitching 8 complete innings, allowing only 2 hits and striking out 10.
He exited the 1-1 game in the eighth but the Redhawks lost 2-1 to Lamar in extra innings.
