Bernie, MO man arrested on child abuse charges

Lieutenant Roy Boyce of the Bernie Police Department filed a probable cause statement against Robert G. Moore, 61, of Bernie, Missouri, on the offense of child molestation on Friday, Feb. 19.

Lieutenant Boyce reported in his statement that he was contacted at the Bernie Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 16. by Heather Blair, a Missouri Children's Division worker.

Blair told Boyce she had received a Missouri Abuse Hotline report alleging a nine-year-old girl had disclosed that Robert G. Moore had touched her inappropriately. She also reported the victim alleged she was forced to touch him inappropriately.

Blair told Boyce she was on her way to reach the victim.

Boyce said later that day Blair called back and said a SAFE Exam was scheduled for the girl the next day.

During the interview session of the exam, the victim described the abuse she had been experiencing at the hands of Moore, saying most of the incidents occurred between December 2015 and January 2016.

Moore was asked to come into the Bernie Police Department on Thursday, Feb. 18 to be interviewed by officers. Moore was read his rights and agreed to the interview, during which he denied the allegations.

Moore was later arrested and put on a 24-hour hold for child molestation.

Moore was interviewed again the next day and admitted to touching the victim and pulling her pants down. He told police he had also made the victim touch him inappropriately.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree.

He remains in jail at this time.

