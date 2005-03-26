Prayer Vigil

By: Wes Wallace

Tamms, IL -- A lot of people from different religious backgrounds began this holy weekend focusing on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but there's a small group of women from southern Illinois who gather to honor life as well.

The small group gathers on Good Friday each year at the Tamms Correctional Facility to read the names of all the inmates in the prison, as well as those facing execution.

Elsie Speck tells Heartland News she hopes others will see the prayer vigil as a reminder of what happened back in biblical times.

Each year, several people from Belleville make the trip to Tamms to take part in the vigil and promote their anti-eath penalty message.

Besides inmates, the group also paused to remember Terri Shiavo. Beth Ponce says some people also forget that Shiavo's life has value too.

The nine women who gathered for the prayer vigil say they don't mean any disrespect to the victims or their families, who may have suffered because of the actions of those in prison