Calloway Co. deputies investigate deadly crash

The Calloway County Sheriff's office reports it is investigating a deadly crash that occurred on HWY 440/Dunbar Road on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Deputies said Tyler W. Wheeler, 24, of New Concord, was driving east on Dunbar Road when his vehicle crossed over into the other lane into oncoming traffic.

Wheeler's vehicle then ran off of the road and hit a tree on the driver's side.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities report Wheeler was not wearing a seat belt.

The Calloway County Fire Rescue and the Murray-Calloway County EMS and Rescue both assisted deputies at the scene.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.