Iron Mountain Lake city hall damaged in fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Iron Mountain Lake city hall damaged in fire

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
IRON MOUNTAIN LAKE, MO (KFVS) -

The city hall in Iron Mountain Lake, Missouri was significantly damaged in a fire on Thursday, February 18.

According to Iron Mountain Lake City Clerk Julie Pearson, the fire started in the back of the building in the records room.

Pearson said they lost a lot, including historical items and some files. However, they have salvaged a lot of files in the building.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.

Pearson said in the meantime, they are temporarily working out of a trailer in front of the city hall building.

On Monday, Pearson was putting the new office together.

She said that data, customer accounts and records were backed up in their computer system. They are transferring the data to the new computer system they plan on getting on Tuesday.

The temporary city hall was open on Monday for its normal hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly