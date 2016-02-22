Iron Mountain Lake city hall damaged in fire

The city hall in Iron Mountain Lake, Missouri was significantly damaged in a fire on Thursday, February 18.

According to Iron Mountain Lake City Clerk Julie Pearson, the fire started in the back of the building in the records room.

Pearson said they lost a lot, including historical items and some files. However, they have salvaged a lot of files in the building.

The state fire marshal is investigating the fire.

Pearson said in the meantime, they are temporarily working out of a trailer in front of the city hall building.

On Monday, Pearson was putting the new office together.

She said that data, customer accounts and records were backed up in their computer system. They are transferring the data to the new computer system they plan on getting on Tuesday.

The temporary city hall was open on Monday for its normal hours from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.