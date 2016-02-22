Kennett approves buying 80 acres for future jobs

The land that the city of Kennett will soon own. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)

Kennett will soon own 80 acres of land to aggressively recruit business.

Director of Economic Development for Kennett Jim Grebing said the land’s purpose will not be for retail, residential, park land, or city buildings like fire stations; it will be used for strictly bringing industrial business to the area.

Grebing said that now that the city approved financing, next is trying close on property and start getting industrial sites involved.

"Our goal obviously, we would like to land some businesses in the manufacturing sector value added agriculture, food processing, areas like that, Grebing said. "That's what we're looking at and so as we go out and talk to those companies and see that Kennett is a good fit for that; we now at least have land and buildings we can work them on that."

The 80 acres is located at the old Dunklin compress site with nine warehouse buildings on property.

The land already has utilities because of its location in the city. Grebing said the vacant land will be available for many broad options for the property.

Grebing said the land was on the market for a while and the Kennett Board of Public Works recommended the city research about acquiring the property since late summer.

Companies will have great opportunity looking in an area of 80 acres, Grebing said.

"We can be creative in how we plane economic development...the property was purchased specifically economic development."

The land is flexible with how the city will market with potential businesses, he said.

He added he wants to focus on making sure good force meets the needs with quality workers and provides skills for the jobs that will be needed.

"The quality of our workforce, the fact that we have great partnerships with big organizations like Three Rivers College [and] Southeast Missouri State University to assist in helping workers come in and adapt to the skills that this business has in this area."

The funds for the project comes from the economic development tax and will take ten years to pay for the lease purchase agreement, Grebing said.

