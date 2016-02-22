UK Paducah campus celebrates Engineers Day

The University of Kentucky College of Engineering is holding an open house at its Paducah campus on Saturday, February 27.

The event at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Crounse Hall is held each year to help build enthusiasm for engineering related fields and careers among elementary, middle and high school students.

This year's events will include a bicycle generator demonstration, lava lamp creations, rockets, a popsicle stick bridge contest and much more.

If you would like more information about the open house, contact Torey Earle at (270) 534-3105 or tearle@uky.edu.

