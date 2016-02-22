Jackson statue taken off pedestal to make way for new roundabout

A new roundabout in Jackson, Mo. will be a one-lane, four-way intersection; and will hopefully solve congestion in the area.

The Indian statue at the corner of Main and Hope Streets in Jackson, Missouri was taken down on Monday morning, February 22.

The statue has been at that for many years.

It was taken down to make room for the soon-to-be roundabout.

According to a Coast to Coast signs company contractor, Jackson High School will be picking up the statue. They will be putting it somewhere on their campus.

