East St. Louis Street in West Frankfort closed after crash

A portion of St. Louis Street is closed after a car hit a utility pole Monday morning.

According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Cochran and Crawford.

That intersection remains closed as of 8 a.m. as crews are replace three power poles.

The accident cut power to about more than 50 people in the area.

The West Frankfort Fire Department says Ameren Crews are working to fix the problem.

Ameren crews say the closure is likely to last until about 9 a.m.

Drivers are urged to find an alternative route.

