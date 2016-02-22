This week in music: 1973

Let's drop a couple of quarters in our juke box of memories. Today we revisit 1973.

The biggest news story of the year was the U.S. ending military involvement in Vietnam.

That was closely followed by the Watergate scandal unfolding in Washington.

Soft rock was playing on the radio. Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 this week 43 years ago.

At number five was the Spinners with "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love."

The biggest hit of Carly Simon's career was in the number four spot. "You're So Vain" featured backing vocals by Mick Jagger.

Elton John was in the number three spot with "Crocodile Rock." The song was a tribute to Rock and Roll of the 1950s, when Rock was young.

At number two was a song from the movies. The instrumental "Dueling Banjos" by Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell was featured in the Burt Reynolds movie "Deliverance."

Earlier this month she celebrated her 79th birthday. Back in '73, Roberta Flack was celebrating her second chart topping hit. "Killing Me Softly with His Song" spent five weeks at number one. It went on to win a Grammy Award for record of the year.

In 1999, "Killing Me Softly" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

