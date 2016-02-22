This week in music: 1973 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week in music: 1973

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Let's drop a couple of quarters in our juke box of memories. Today we revisit 1973.

The biggest news story of the year was the U.S. ending military involvement in Vietnam.

That was closely followed by the Watergate scandal unfolding in Washington.

Soft rock was playing on the radio. Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Hot 100 this week 43 years ago.

At number five was the Spinners with "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love."

The biggest hit of Carly Simon's career was in the number four spot. "You're So Vain" featured backing vocals by Mick Jagger.

Elton John was in the number three spot with "Crocodile Rock." The song was a tribute to Rock and Roll of the 1950s, when Rock was young.

At number two was a song from the movies. The instrumental "Dueling Banjos" by Eric Weissberg and Steve Mandell was featured in the Burt Reynolds movie "Deliverance."

Earlier this month she celebrated her 79th birthday. Back in '73, Roberta Flack was celebrating her second chart topping hit. "Killing Me Softly with His Song" spent five weeks at number one. It went on to win a Grammy Award for record of the year.

In 1999, "Killing Me Softly" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly