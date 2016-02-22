February 23 celebrity birthdays

Let's check the February 23rd birthday list.

He was a counter-culture icon of the 1960s who went on to star in the classic road movie Easy Rider. Peter Fonda is 76 today.

She's best known for her role as Tim Allen's TV wife Jill on the sitcom "Home Improvement." Patricia Richardson is 65 today.

As a child actress, she starred in "I Am Sam," "Charlotte's Web" and "War of the Worlds." Dakota Fanning is 22 today.

She's best know for her role as Margaret in the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire." She's also starred in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" and "No Country for Old Men." Kelly MacDonald is 40 today.

