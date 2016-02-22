FIRST ALERT: A few more clouds and cooler today

It is Monday, Feb. 22, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

The nice weather from the weekend will continue today. However, there will be a few more clouds, and it will be cooler, with high temps peaking in the 50s. Waking up, you’ll need a jacket getting to work or school this morning. FIRST ALERT: Wednesday looks wintry with rain, wind, and possible wet snow.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: There will be no school today for students attending Sesser-Valier Community Unit School District #196 as a police investigation continues. District administrators say police were called to determine whether a building issue was a threat to school safety.

Early blaze: Crews battled an early morning house fire in Delta today. Everyone except 3 family pets were able to make it out of the home safely.

No school: Classes at Kelso C-7 in New Hamburg were called off for Monday as repairs continue to the school building. School officials say a loud noise and structural damage to the building were enough to cancel class and move classrooms to the St. Lawrence Parish Center as safety precaution.

Weekend rampage: A Michigan man will be formally charged today in connection to a seven-hour weekend shooting spree that left at least six people dead and two others injured. Authorities are are still working to determine why the alleged killer, a 45-year-old Uber driver, targeted these victims.

Injury crash: Two people were transported to the hospital after a car collided with an Amtrak train in South County Monday morning, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

