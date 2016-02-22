Police investigation cancels class at Sesser-Valier schools - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police investigation cancels class at Sesser-Valier schools

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SESSER, IL (KFVS) -

A police investigation is under way at the Sesser-Valier Community Unity School district.

According to the school district, the Franklin County Central Dispatch Center around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

School administrators were alerted of the issue soon afterwards.

The district says Illinois Secretary of State investigators, local law enforcement and some school officials did a sweep of the buildings late Sunday night.

Investigators did not locate an issue as of 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

However, the district says for safety reasons, classes will be canceled on Monday to allow police more time to investigate.

Sesser-Valier District Superintendent Jason Henry said this district is "... working with law enforcement officials to protect the safety of our students, staff members, and parents... We deeply appreciate all law enforcement officers who have worked this case and encourage members of the public to direct any helpful information to the Sesser Police Department at (618) 625-2341 or (618) 724-2424.”

Henry says the safety of the students, staff and faculty is top priority.

 "This is an intolerable violation of the public trust," Henry said. "When a person commits an offense similar to this, this is not socially acceptable. And in our case in particular, there's a certain sanctity that comes when you cross the threshold of the schoolhouse and this perpetrator has violated that sanctity. We intend to pursue an arrest."

Henry added that as a community, "we need to be strong and sending the message that we will not tolerate this type of offense against a school."

Sesser police chief, Ryan White says in terms of the investigation, he does believe the law enforcement has some good leads already.

"We've been working with the state's attorney's office this morning, painting some subpoenas," White said. "Hopefully from those we can get some good information that will lead us to who's responsible for this."

High school principal, Natalie Page, has two children who attend Sesser-Valier. She says hearing that there was a threat made to the school district is angering. 

"This building should always be safe. They should know when they come here, people are going to take care of them," Page said. "And for somebody to take that away for the student is angering and frustrating and should never happen."

Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly