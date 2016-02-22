Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Delta

Several fire crews battled a house fire in Delta, Missouri.

Firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 400 block of Kidd Street around 2:04 a.m.

According to Delta Fire Chief Alvin Frank, the fire started in the back bedroom. The home suffered severe smoke damage.

The family living inside of the home got out safely.

However, three family pets did not make it out alive.

According to the Delta Fire Department, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. No foul play is suspected at this time.

