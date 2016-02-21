Paducah City Baseball and Softball League to hold special regist - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah City Baseball and Softball League to hold special registration day

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Paducah Parks Services is inviting parents of kids between the ages of four and 13, and who are interested in playing baseball, softball or T-ball to attend a special registration day for the Paducah City Baseball and Softball League on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Registration will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Parks Services office, located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive.

Parents should bring a birth certificate for any kid planing on registering.

The registration fee is $40 for baseball and softball, and $35 for T-ball. Please note that players must turn five years old on or before Aug. 31 to be eligible to play in the tee ball division.

If you cannot attend registration day, parents can register online at www.paducahky.gov or at the Parks office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, March 8. 

If you have any questions about the special registration day or the upcoming league, please contact Recreation Specialist Taylor Morsching at tmorsching@paducahky.gov or call (270)-444-8508, ext. 4. 

Additional information about the league can be found at www.paducahky.gov/parks-services-department.

