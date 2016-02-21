MO Supreme Court wants public input on child support guidelines

The Family Court Committee of the Missouri Supreme Court will take a closer look at the current guidelines for child support and the public will have a chance to comment.

The review will include examination of assumptions, guidelines and methodology that could, if need be, be revised.

The review was announced around the same time Missouri lawmakers began debating legislation that would give fathers a greater say during child custody disputes.

The public will have several ways to make their voices heard.

Hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, March 22 in the Division 3 Courtroom at the Scott County Court house in Benton.

Other hearings are scheduled for earlier in the month in Clayton, Independence, Springfield and Columbia.

Written comments can be sent in by mail to this address:

Child Support Comments

c/o Office of State Courts Administrator

P.O. Box 104480

Jefferson City, MO 65110

All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1.



People interested in commenting or further information can send their written comments to childsupportcomments@courts.mo.gov.

